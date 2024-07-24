Four Seasons in Japan
Nick Bradley
Penguin
Rs.550
Flo is sick of Tokyo, her job as a translator, her stagnating relationship. Then she chances upon a mysterious novel left behind by a passenger on the Tokyo subway, and her life is transformed for the better as she takes it upon herself to translate it.
The Rainbow Runners
Dhrubajyoti Borah
Thornbird Books
Rs.695
Set in the days of the Assam insurgency, this novel is about Sriman, a young man whose life is upended by the violence. He travels to the Himalaya, where he meets the Tibetan immigrants, who too are searching for home. Translated by the author from the original.
A Death in Cornwall
Daniel Silva
HarperCollins
Rs.499
Art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon gets involved in a murder investigation that leads him to a stolen Picasso worth millions. The mystery moves quickly from the cliffs of Cornwall to the exotic island of Corsica and, finally, to a nail-biting finish on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street.
Prophets Facing Backward: Postmodernism, Science, and Hindu Nationalism
Meera Nanda
Permanent Black
Rs.695
Arguing that the secularisation of cultural common sense is the best answer to Hindu nationalist bigotry in contemporary India, this book (first published in 2006) demonstrates how, under a Hindu nationalist regime, the country took a turn towards reactionary forms of modernism, acquiring cutting-edge technologies—including nuclear weapons—while reviving superstition in the guise of ‘Vedic sciences’.
Revolutionaries on Trial: Sedition, Betrayal, and Martyrdom
Aparna Vaidik
Aleph Book Company
Rs.999
This ground-breaking new study of the infamous Lahore Conspiracy Case and its principal martyrs—Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru—who belonged to the Hindustan Socialist Republican Army brings to vivid life the people and events of a trial that left an indelible imprint on the history of nationalism and revolution in India.
Imperial Games in Tibet: The struggle for statehood and sovereignty
Dilip Sinha
Macmillan
Rs. 599
Renowned as the ‘roof of the world’, Tibet is both a spiritual bastion and a hotbed of geopolitical intrigue. Former ambassador Dilip Sinha deftly charts its history, revealing, among other things, the real story behind the Fourteenth Dalai Lama’s escape to India in 1959 and how six decades later, Chinese ‘suzerainty’ maintains its grip on Tibet despite a global outcry, begging the question: Can Tibet ever be free?
Fiction
Clean
Alia Trabucco Zerán, translated by Sophie Hughes
Penguin Random House
The Woman in the Portrait
Juliet Jacques
Cipher Press
Return To My Native Land
Aime Cesaire, translated by Anya Bostock and John Berger
Archipelago Books
Adam
Gboyega Odubanjo
Faber
Non-fiction
Private Revolutions: Coming of Age in a New China
Yuan Yang
Bloomsbury
Liquid Empire: Water and Power in the Colonial World
Corey Ross
Princeton University Press
The Truth About Empire: Real Histories of British Colonialism
Edited by Alan Lester
Hurst
How We Write Now: Living with Black Feminist Theory
Jennifer C. Nash
Duke University Press
