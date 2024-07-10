Published : Jul 10, 2024 11:11 IST - 2 MINS READ

Illuminating Worlds

Translated and introduced by Srinivas Reddy

Bloomsbury India

Rs.799

With fresh and accessible translations of classical Indian texts from Vedic hymns to Buddhist sutras to the songs of Tamil bhakti, this collection opens a window into the diverse, interconnected philosophies that have shaped the Indian civilisation from ancient times. Endorsed by Salman Rushdie.

___

The Lockmaster: A Short Story of Killing

Christoph Ransmayr, translated by Simon Pare

Seagull Books

Rs.699

The latest novel from Seagull Books’ German list is at once a mystery of a missing man, a cautionary tale about the climate catastrophe, and an enquiry into the timeless themes of guilt and forgiveness. Its visions of future technology and reactionary politics amidst a climate breakdown are chilling.

___

The Death of a Sarus Crane

Ambai, translated by Gita Subramanian

Speaking Tiger

Rs.499

The Tamil writer Ambai’s detective, Sudha Gupta, returns with these four long stories that paint a grittily realistic portrait of Mumbai. As investigations take Sudha to hidden corners, she discovers new ideas and changing versions of the maximum city.

___

Kerala, 1956 to the Present: India’s Miracle State

K. Ravi Raman and Tirthankar Roy

Cambridge University Press

Rs.695

Kerala has long fascinated economists for its high levels of education and healthcare. This book traces the State’s foundations of human development and how its income growth owes much to past globalisation, labour mobility, and a legacy of welfare spending.

___

A Remembered Village, A Remembered Town: Socio-economic Changes in Western Tamil Nadu

S. Neelakantan

Primus Books

Rs. 995

An economist’s impressionistic account of “change” in the village of Appipalayam, this book looks at labour, landed power, caste, and rural-urban linkages in the Kongu region in Tamil Nadu across five decades.

___

Kamal Haasan: A Cinematic Journey

K. Hariharan

Harper Collins

Rs.699

Blurbed as “the best introduction possible to Kamal Haasan: his life, his thoughts and his movies”, this biography explores 50 years of the actor’s cinematic journey from his beginnings as a child star in Kalathur Kannamma (1960) down to his latest blockbuster Vikram (2022).

___

Fiction

The Cemetery of Untold Stories

Julia Alvarez

Algonquin Books

___

Glorious Exploits

Ferdia Lennon

Fig Tree

___

The Pendragon Legend

Antal Szerb, translated by Len Rix

‎Pushkin Press

___

Murder in Midsummer: Classic Mysteries for the Holidays

Various

Profile Books

___

Non-fiction

Who will speak for the men of Gaza?

Taiba Abbas

Ala Books

___

Unsettled Labors: Migrant Care Work in Palestine/Israel

Rachel H. Brown

Duke University Press

___

Gulf Women’s Lives: Voice, Space, Place

Edited by Emanuela Buscemi, Shahd Alshammari and Ildiko Kaposi

University of Exeter Press

___

Age of Revolutions: Progress and Backlash From 1600 to the Present

Fareed Zakaria

W.W. Norton