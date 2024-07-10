Illuminating Worlds
Translated and introduced by Srinivas Reddy
Bloomsbury India
Rs.799
With fresh and accessible translations of classical Indian texts from Vedic hymns to Buddhist sutras to the songs of Tamil bhakti, this collection opens a window into the diverse, interconnected philosophies that have shaped the Indian civilisation from ancient times. Endorsed by Salman Rushdie.
___
The Lockmaster: A Short Story of Killing
Christoph Ransmayr, translated by Simon Pare
Seagull Books
Rs.699
The latest novel from Seagull Books’ German list is at once a mystery of a missing man, a cautionary tale about the climate catastrophe, and an enquiry into the timeless themes of guilt and forgiveness. Its visions of future technology and reactionary politics amidst a climate breakdown are chilling.
___
The Death of a Sarus Crane
Ambai, translated by Gita Subramanian
Speaking Tiger
Rs.499
The Tamil writer Ambai’s detective, Sudha Gupta, returns with these four long stories that paint a grittily realistic portrait of Mumbai. As investigations take Sudha to hidden corners, she discovers new ideas and changing versions of the maximum city.
___
Kerala, 1956 to the Present: India’s Miracle State
K. Ravi Raman and Tirthankar Roy
Cambridge University Press
Rs.695
Kerala has long fascinated economists for its high levels of education and healthcare. This book traces the State’s foundations of human development and how its income growth owes much to past globalisation, labour mobility, and a legacy of welfare spending.
___
A Remembered Village, A Remembered Town: Socio-economic Changes in Western Tamil Nadu
S. Neelakantan
Primus Books
Rs. 995
An economist’s impressionistic account of “change” in the village of Appipalayam, this book looks at labour, landed power, caste, and rural-urban linkages in the Kongu region in Tamil Nadu across five decades.
___
Kamal Haasan: A Cinematic Journey
K. Hariharan
Harper Collins
Rs.699
Blurbed as “the best introduction possible to Kamal Haasan: his life, his thoughts and his movies”, this biography explores 50 years of the actor’s cinematic journey from his beginnings as a child star in Kalathur Kannamma (1960) down to his latest blockbuster Vikram (2022).
___
Fiction
The Cemetery of Untold Stories
Julia Alvarez
Algonquin Books
___
Glorious Exploits
Ferdia Lennon
Fig Tree
___
The Pendragon Legend
Antal Szerb, translated by Len Rix
Pushkin Press
___
Murder in Midsummer: Classic Mysteries for the Holidays
Various
Profile Books
___
Non-fiction
Who will speak for the men of Gaza?
Taiba Abbas
Ala Books
___
Unsettled Labors: Migrant Care Work in Palestine/Israel
Rachel H. Brown
Duke University Press
___
Gulf Women’s Lives: Voice, Space, Place
Edited by Emanuela Buscemi, Shahd Alshammari and Ildiko Kaposi
University of Exeter Press
___
Age of Revolutions: Progress and Backlash From 1600 to the Present
Fareed Zakaria
W.W. Norton
