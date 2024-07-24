Published : Jul 24, 2024 11:00 IST - 0 MINS READ

Hubble data reveals intermediate-mass black hole in Milky Way A NEW study, led by Maximilian Häberle of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, Heidelberg, Germany, has found evidence of what astronomers had been suspecting for some time: Omega Centauri, a cluster in the Milky Way of about 10 million stars and about 18,000 light years from the earth, may contain a central black hole. Häberle and his collaborators analysed more than 500 images of Omega Centauri taken by the Hubble Space Telescope over two decades, mostly to calibrate its instruments. This resulted in the identification of what could be the strongest candidate yet for an intermediate-mass black hole (IMBH) that is at least 8,200 times the solar mass. The work was published in a recent issue of Nature. An IMBH is an object that was puzzlingly missing in the mass range between the “supermassive” black holes that are believed to be at the centre of most galaxies and weigh as much as millions of suns and much smaller ones that weigh just as little as a few suns. The discovery of the IMBH seems to be the “missing link” between its stellar and supermassive kin. The supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy is about 27,000 light years away. Omega Centauri, astronomers believe, is the core of a small, separate galaxy whose evolution was cut short when the Milky Way swallowed it. The subsequent stellar dynamics is such that there was no way for what was its central black hole to grow. The team reconstructed the movement of over 1,50,000 stars in the cluster. While most stars moved as theoretical models predicted, seven stars, all near the centre, were moving too fast to be explained by the cluster’s gravity alone. This led to the conclusion that the stars were accelerated by the gravity of a massive object, and since the images did not include any visible object at the likely location, it was inferred to be a black hole.

Also Read | The neutrino observatory in Antarctica sees evidence of Glashow resonance

First ultra-high-energy neutrino detected THE Cubic Kilometre Neutrino Telescope (KM3NeT), a European observatory still under construction at the bottom of the Mediterranean, spotted what could be the most energetic neutrino ever detected. The neutrino physicist João Coelho, of the AstroParticle and Cosmology Laboratory, Paris, reported this on June 18 at the recently held Neutrino 2024 conference in Milan, Italy. For a decade or more, physicists believed that such ultra-high-energy neutrinos—elusive near-zero mass subatomic particles travelling at nearly the speed of light—should exist following some of the universe’s most cataclysmic events, such as growth spurts of supermassive black holes in distant galaxies. KM3NeT’s Astroparticle Research with Cosmics in the Abyss (ARCA) detector, a cubic kilometre–sized telescope searching for distant neutrino sources, is an array of optical modules on “strings” attached to the 3,500-metre-deep sea-floor south-east of Sicily. It has been optimised to detect neutrinos in the tera, or trillion (1012), electronvolt (TeV) to the peta (1015) electronvolt (PeV) energy range. ARCA has been collecting data since the mid-2010s. It currently has 28 strings and will have a total of 230 strings by 2028. Francis Halzen, a neutrino physicist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and principal investigator of IceCube, the neutrino detector in Antarctica that until now had the capability to detect such high-energy particles, told the journal Nature that the detection was “a fantastic event” and that it highlighted ARCA’s potential. Coelho stated that the particle had an energy of 10s of PeVs, which makes it the most energetic neutrino detected so far. He said details such as the precise direction from which the particle had come and when the observation occurred would be given in a paper to be published in the near future.

Also Read | Extreme electronics