  • The book, which spans about 60 years, documents the stories of Manikuttan, Altaf, Appunni, Jumaila, Majeed, Sushmitha, Praseedha, and Valsala, each of whom leaves Kerala to seek jobs in the Persian Gulf.
  • The labour market in the Gulf is “regulated” by the kafala system
  • Migrant workers are sponsored by kafeels (citizens of the Gulf) who have the custody of the workers’ passports for the duration of their stay.
  • Most often, though, it is not the kafeel but the Indian/expatriate “owner” of the business who wields enormous power over the migrant worker.
  • There are as many stories of the horrors of life in the Gulf as there are stories of Arabic gold in Kerala, so why do people go there, risking it all?
  • For the first time ever, the blue-collar worker has access to a space and society that, in spite of the harsh and often inhuman working conditions, is intrinsically based on an equal footing of fellow human beings and on shared brotherhood