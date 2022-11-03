  • After Sappho is the much-acclaimed novel from the Booker Prize long-list.
  • The characters populating this book are writers and artists who were invested in literature in general and in the Greek writer Sappho in particular.
  • The narrative voice belongs to no specific character but to an innominate “we, which admits that above all, it was Sappho who inspired and guided their efforts.
  • The novel is also about women broken on the wheel of patriarchy.
  • Selby Wynn Schwartz reminds us of laws that destroyed women.
  • But women found solidarity, hope and love among themselves, thus reminding us that while the battle against patriarchy has been long, it isn’t lonely.