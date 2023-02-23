  • The Mumbai Urban Art Festival (MUAF), which began on December 21, 2022, will be on for two months.
  • The MUAF is the result of a collaboration between St+art India, a non-profit organisation working on art projects in public spaces, and Asian Paints.
  • In the process of making art accessible to all, it has given the Sassoon Docks a much-needed makeover. 
  • “Between the sea and the city”, the festival’s central theme, has been displayed in three segments: the Sassoon Dock Art Project (which in turn has three segments), the Mahim (E) Art Project, and the Bandra Project and landmark murals.
  • The environment, with special emphasis on water and the sea, is a focus area, but what the organisers are delighted about is the immersive experience it provides visitors, whose numbers crossed 1.5 lakh in the first month itself.