  • Aban Raza’s exhibition titled “There is Something Tremendous About the Blue Sky”, serves as a memory log of the events that have marked public life in India in the past two years, charting both the excesses and assaults of the state and the widespread civic eruptions that challenged these.
  • Delhi-based Aban Raza (b. 1989) held her debut solo exhibition titled “Luggage, People and a Little Space” at the same gallery in Mumbai in 2020.
  • Raza’s paintings in the current exhibition alert us to the realities of the lives of the socially disadvantaged, who continued working at a time when the privileged could isolate and distance themselves.
  • Many of her paitings feature working-class women, who are even more “invisible” than their male counterparts in Indian society.
  • In this painting, Raza gestures at community, and it is among people that her work is defiantly located.