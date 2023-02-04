  • Everyone seems to agree that the latest Netanyahu-led government is the most right-wing administration in the country’s history.
  • New coalition government’s guiding principles explicitly asserted the “exclusive and unquestionable right to all areas of the Land of Israel” for the Jews.
  • National Security Minister Ben-Gvir ordered security forces to stop the display of Palestinian flags in public places, describing them as symbols of “terrorism”.
  • The regime’s plans to clip the wings of the country’s Supreme Court has angered a large section of Israel’s Jewish population.
  • Western governments have not been very critical of the Netanyahu government for its onslaught on the judiciary or for its daily killings of Palestinians.