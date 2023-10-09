Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
fl cover.jpg
Current IssuePast Issues
The Package | 12 Stories

Understanding the Israel-Palestine conflict 

As the Israel-Palestine crisis spirals to unprecedented levels, here’s a ready reckoner on the decades-old crisis.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 12:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 8, 2023.

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Fatima Shbair

Unexpectedly, the conflict between Israel and Palestine escalated to unforeseen levels on October 7 when Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that controls the densely populated Gaza Strip along Israel’s border, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from Gaza. This attack resulted in the tragic death of at least 700 Israelis, and the death toll could rise further according to reports. Israeli forces are currently engaged in battles with militants who are holed up in several locations.

In response to this attack, Israel initiated retaliatory bombardments of the Gaza Strip. It declared war against Hamas and vowed to destroy the “military and governing capabilities” of the enclave’s Hamas rulers. Unfortunately, these retaliatory actions have claimed the lives of more than 400 Palestinians. Israeli soldiers have been fighting to dislodge Gaza gunmen from areas in southern Israel, and Palestinian militant groups have claimed to be holding over 130 captives from the Israeli side.

Israel’s intelligence agencies have built a reputation of invincibility over the years due to a series of successful operations. They have thwarted plots in the West Bank, reportedly pursued Hamas operatives in Dubai, and faced accusations of assassinating Iranian nuclear scientists in Iran itself. However, the weekend’s assault, which caught Israel off guard during a major Jewish holiday, has cast doubt on this reputation and raised questions about the country’s preparedness in the face of a determined but seemingly weaker adversary. Observers note that this episode in the history of West Asia is unprecedented and has the potential to spiral into a larger geopolitical crisis. This crisis could have far-reaching implications, not only for Palestine and Israel but also for the entire region.

In light of these developments, Frontline has delved into its extensive archives to retrieve a collection of articles that provide insight into Hamas, Palestine, Israel, and the intricate and violent history of the conflict in the region.

Abdel Aziz al-Rantissi.-MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

The rise of Hamas

JOHN CHERIAN
Hamas leaders Mahmoud Zahar and Ismail Haniya.-AFP

A history of resistance

JOHN CHERIAN
Protests outside the Israeli Consulate in New York on April 5.

The Nazification of Israel

AIJAZ AHMAD

Palestine’s voice

Kuldeep Kumar
Ismail Haniya, center, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and Mousa Abu Marzook, second from right, a Cairo-based Hamas official, tour the city of Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip, Sept. 2, 2014. Polls show an unprecedented spike in support for Hamas despite a lack of basic needs like electricity and clean water, as Gaza residents blame others for the devastation. (Wissam Nassar/The New York Times)

Tenuous truce

John Cherian
A young Hamas supporter holds flags of the Islamic Resistance Movement amid the rubble of a building in Gaza City on December 30 during a rally marking the second anniversary of Israel's three-week offensive.-MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

Gaza remembers

JOHN CHERIAN
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israel launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave early on January 27, 2023. Israel launched air strikes on Gaza on that day in response to militant rocket fire from the enclave, as tensions rise following the deadliest army raid on the occupied West Bank in years.

The far right rises again in Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power

John Cherian
An Israeli road protected by a security barrier cuts the West Bank Palestinian town of Beit Jala, near the biblical town of Bethlehem, on April 28, 2014. Israel and the Palestinians appeared determined Monday to seal their divorce as Washington's deadline for reaching a Mideast peace deal was to expire, leaving hopes for a breakthrough in tatters. On top left, the Israeli settlement neighborhood of Gilo in Arab East Jerusalem. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEX

Stonewalled state

JOHN CHERIAN
After signing, U.S. President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Woe to Jerusalem

JOHN CHERIAN
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House event where they announced the much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestine: End of a hate plan

JOHN CHERIAN
September 13, 1993: Watched by U.S. President Bill Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzakh Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat shake hands, at the White House in Washington, D.C., after signing the Oslo accord.

A born-dead accord

John Cherian
At the funeral procession of one of the Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Nablus on October 25. 

Israeli killing spree in Palestine evokes zero response from the West

John Cherian
Assembly Elections 2023 — The Lede

State elections will test the waters for 2024 Lok Sabha race

Anand Mishra
ed note.jpg
Assembly Elections 2023

Editor’s Note: State elections a bellwether for 2024

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment