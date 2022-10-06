Editor’s Note

It looks very much as if the world is looking at Cold War Ver. 2.

As Vladimir Putin announced in the Kremlin that Russia had taken control of four east Ukrainian regions, the West reacted with expected fury. Joe Biden announced a fresh set of sanctions and accused Putin of “trampling on the United Nations Charter”. The war that began in February this year had just taken another turn for the worse.

The “globalisation” that makes everyone ecstatic when it comes to trade also means that the fallout of such a prolonged war cannot remain contained. It impacts everything from food supplies in Africa to petrol prices in Asia to the production of neon for chips. There is an energy crisis and a refugee crisis in Europe. The grinding sanctions imposed by the US have disrupted supply chains and hiked commodity prices, slowing down global economic growth. As the war drags on, India too has been forced to change tack from the initial show of support for Russia to a more measured stand that takes into account its own geostrategic vulnerabilities.

Yes, it looks very much as if the world is looking at Cold War Ver. 2, so we roped in a range of experts to study the Russia-Ukraine conflict from various angles.

