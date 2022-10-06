  • Europe depends on natural gas for its energy needs.
  • The combined effect of Russia ceasing gas supplies and the worst drought Europe has faced in 500 years means that the continent is facing its worst energy crisis in recent years.
  • As the winter approaches, everything from households to industries, and even science projects, such as CERN’s LHC, are threatened by the unfolding energy crisis.
  • Governments and policymakers are scrambling to deal with it, but there is a lack of cohesion and coherence in EU countries’ policies.
  • Their search for alternative sources of gas has led them to make deals with countries that have problematic records when it comes to human rights and other issues.
  • A positive outcome of the pressure to lower consumption of gas is that it is forcing a faster adoption of renewable energy than before the crisis. Also, there is more incentive now for countries to invest in energy efficiency.