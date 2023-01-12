  • On December 7, left-wing President Pedro Castillo, mistakenly thinking that the army leadership was behind him, announced in a televised address to the nation that he was dissolving the Peruvian Congress and going to rule by decree.
  • But hours later, Congress, which is dominated by the right-wing opposition, voted him out of office, and Castillo was arrested.
  • Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as President, becoming Peru’s first female head of state.
  • She said that she would govern until 2026. But after widespread protests broke out in the country calling for Castillo’s release and immediate elections, the new government announced that elections would be held before April 2024.
  • The protests have resulted in the security forces killing at least 27 people, many of them teenagers, and injuring more than 400 others. Peru’s lucrative tourism sector was badly affected by the violence and strikes.
  • There is some speculation that the US had a hand in Castillo’s ouster. The US Ambassador to Peru is a former CIA operative and many of the key figures in the new regime have a military background and are known to be close to the US security establishment.
  • Castillo is facing six charges of corruption and misuse of office, but so far no concrete evidence has been produced against him or his family members.