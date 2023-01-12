  • In December 2022, just ahead of the presidential election next year, Abdulla Yameen was found guilty of corruption and money laundering by a lower court and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
  • He intends to appeal against the conviction.
  • Mohamed Nasheed, now Speaker of the Majlis [parliament], announced on December 18 that he would contest the MDP primary, the process to elect the presidential candidate of the party.
  • Abdulla Yameen is ther presidential candidate of the PPM.
  • The Elections Commission of Maldives will announce the date of the presidential election in January 2023.