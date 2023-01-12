  • From December 9 until December 18, 2022, there were a series of attacks in about 18 villages in Narayanpur and 15 villages in Kondagaon, displacing about 1,000 Christian Adivasis from their villages
  • A fact-finding team of representatives of various civil society organisations that visited Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts met survivors of the violence and the district administration.
  • The team’s report found that there was an organised campaign to convert Christian Adivasis to Hinduism. It also said that all early warnings of the forced conversions were ignored by the administration.
  • While the civil administration and the police seem to be playing down the communal nature of the conflict, observers said non-Christian tribals were being mobilised against tribal Christians under the guise of the PESA Act, 1996.
  • The Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan claims that the recent surge of violence against Christians is instigated by the BJP-RSS.
  • It alleges that tensions came to a head following the recent formation of the BJP-RSS backed Janjaati Suraksha Manch, which has been demanding the de-reservation of “converted Adivasis”.