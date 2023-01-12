  • On December 21, 2022, a local functionary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad filed an FIR in Faridpur Police Station against the principal and a teacher of Kamla Nehru Primary School, Bareilly after its students recited the Urdu poet Iqbal’s 1902 poem “Bacche ki dua (A child’s prayer)”.
  • The FIR stated: “The principal Nahid Siddiqui and a teacher Waziruddin of Kamla Nehru Primary school have forced students to carry out morning prayers in the Muslim manner with the intent of hurting the sentiments of Hindus.”
  • Sections 298 and 153 of the IPC, which deal with hurting religious sentiments and provoking with an intent to cause a riot, were imposed on the principal and the teacher.
  • While Siddiqui was temporarily suspended, Waziruddin, a Shiksha Mitra or teaching associate under the State government, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Siddiqui has since been transferred and Waziruddin suspended by Kamla Nehru Primary school.