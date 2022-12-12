  • On March 29, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam and Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya reached an out-of-court settlement in the decades-long boundary dispute in six of the 12 disputed areas.
  • Eight months later, a firing incident on November 22 by the Assam Forest Protection Force in Mukroh village, which both Assam and Meghalaya claim as their own, killed six people, including a forest guard, and injured two others, endangering the future of the settlement.
  • Sangma says “the root cause of the tension that has been building up in this and other areas has to do with the long-pending border issue between Assam and Meghalaya”.
  • Sarma, however, has said the firing incident took place when forest guards tried to stop a truck smuggling illegal timber.
  • The process of resolution betweeen Assam and the States carved out of it—Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh—depends on historical facts, continuity, administrative convenience, ethnicity, and public opinion.