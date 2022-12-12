  • Anwar Ibrahim finally becomes PM at the age of 75.
  • Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition led by Anwar bags 82 seats in November election.
  • Former ruling party UMNO and regional parties in Sabah and Sarawak back Anwar.
  • Mahathir Mohammed loses in shock defeat.
  • Anwar assures country that no Malaysian would be marginalised.
  • Conservative PAS party makes significant gains in election.