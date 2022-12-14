  • Created on July 1, 1973, as the “national library” of the UK under the British Library Act 1972, the British Library or BL celebrates 50 years in 2023 as one of the largest libraries in the world.
  • In popular parlance, its collections were measured in  kilometres: at its foundation, for instance, the library inherited 193 km of books, manuscripts, and other collections from the British Museum.
  • The heart of the BL resides in its excellent staff, including the spirited librarians and the people at the registration and information desks, who are ever ready to help both in person and via email correspondence.
  • For scholars working on the history of the Indian subcontinent, the BL is nothing short of heaven.
  • What ensures the “public” nature of the BL is its free-for-all reading ethos.