  • Two iconic landmarks of Mumbai—the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS)—are celebrating their 150th and 100th anniversaries respectively this year.
  • Given their age, both the Bhau Daji and the CSMVS needed structural restoration. Vikas Dilawari, renowned city architect, was responsible for both.
  • The project at Bhau Daji, conducted on a public-private partnership model, won UNESCO’s 2005 Asia Pacific Award for its comprehensive restoration work.
  • In contrast to the Bhau Daji, the CSMVS was a younger and better maintained building.
  • Dilawari carried took a comprehensive approach to the CSMVS restoration.