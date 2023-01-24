  • Parasnath hill in Jharkand is caught in a political storm, with Adivasis and Jains (both of whom worship it as sacred) staking exclusive claims over it.
  • In January, members of the Jain community held protest demonstrations across the country against the proposed development of Parasnath hill as a tourism hub.
  • Following this, the Union government classified the area as an eco-sensitive zone and directed the State government to take appropriate action to maintain the sanctity of Sammed Shikhar (the Jain pilgrim centre) at Parasnath.
  • Rising in counter-protest, the Adivasis from across Jharkhand marched on January 10 to Jug Jater Than, their place of worship at the Parasnath foothills, to demand that the hill be officially declared a pilgrimage centre for the Adivasis.
  • The Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, headed by Salkhan Murmu, a two-time former BJP MP, carried out a protest rally across five States from January 17 to free “Parasnath Hill from the Jains”. It will conclude at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi on February 11.