  • Government apathy has forced Joshimath residents to organise protests.
  • Joshimath is a renowned hiking and pilgrimage destination built on a fragile mountain slope in a landslide-prone region.
  • Over 700 houses and several roads have developed cracks as the land beneath the town continues to sink.
  • As many as 200 families have been evacuated.
  • Hundreds are housed in hotels, schools, government buildings, and gurdwaras that have been turned into relief camps.
  • NTPC’s hydel plant is at the epicentre of the calamity.
  • Blasting and dynamiting the mountains are common occurrences in the State.