  • Biswajit Sahu is a fisherman who lives in the village of Buraburir Tat, at the south-eastern extreme of the Sunderbans in West Bengal. Collecting old artefacts buried in the mud while returning home after a day’s fishing started out as a hobby for him some 35 years ago but has now become an all-consuming passion.
  • His unassuming little house, made of brick and mud without even proper flooring, serves as a museum.
  • Registered under the name “Gobardhanpur Sunderban Pratna Sangraha Sala”, it has on display the ancient artefacts and materials that Sahu has painstakingly collected.
  • On display are more than 10,000 items that include pottery, beads, seals, inscriptions, coins, terracotta figures, bone tools, small toys, semi-precious stones, and old animal remains and fossils. Archaeologists who have examined the collection are of the opinion that many of the artefacts belong to the “early historic period” (third century BCE to fourth century CE).
  • To get to this museum from Kolkata, one needs to make a long journey, but it has become a most unlikely tourist destination in Bengal.
  • Subha Majumder, Superintending Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India, Kolkata Circle believes the museum has the potential to become an important source of academic research.
  • He said that the diverse nature of the collection indicated that “there was some connection between the region and south-west Asia”.
  • Maintaining the museum is not an easy task. He does not have the necessary equipment to preserve his collection, and he gets no money for the work he does. Sadly, some people who come to view his collection have stolen artefacts.