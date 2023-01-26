  • Joshimath was a small market town before 1962. After the border war with China, major road construction began in the area.
  • Across Joshimath, posters were plastered on walls saying “NTPC go back”. People are upset that officers talk among themselves and not with them. 
  • In spite of warnings by scientists, environmentalists, and local people, the government has not acted to secure lives and livelihoods. 
  • In Uttarakhand, agriculture has received very little investment. In contrast, Himachal Pradesh’s first chief minister Y.S. Parmar developed agriculture and introduced horticulture.