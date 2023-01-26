  • Both the urban and the pastoral can sometimes coexist in a city.
  • Even in Delhi, where nature is mostly regulated, we find spillages of the Aravallis or some arms of the ridge forests protruding outside their designated zones.
  • In recent times, tourism, with its network of hospitality, travel and recreational facilities, feeds into our desire to be close to nature. However, it does not account for that desire.
  • Tourism is an industry, the pastoral a space.
  • One looks for the “free” pastoral in the shrinking countryside or the beleaguered city, where it appears in spaces not yet taken over by tourism or expanding infrastructure.