  • Nearly 30 Dalit, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Muslim youth from eight villages in Sangareddy district of Telangana have teamed up to form the Satyashodhaka Yuvajana Sangham.
  • Its goal: to fight for equality and rights.
  • Inspired by Jyotirao Phule, who formed the Satyashodhak Samaj in 1873 to focus on the rights of depressed groups such as women and Dalits.