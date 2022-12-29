Aerosolised particles shoot out of a lid-less toilet when it is flushed: study

RESEARCHERS have known for over 60 years that when a toilet is flushed, solids and liquids go down as designed, but tiny particles, invisible to the eye, are also released into the air. Studies have detected the presence of aerosolised particles above flushed toilets and shown that larger ones can land on surrounding surfaces, but until now, no one knew what these plumes looked like or how the particles got there.
Now, using bright green lasers and camera equipment, a team of engineers at the University of Colorado, Boulder, US, have demonstrated what happens when a lid-less, public restroom toilet is flushed. This study, the first to directly visualise the resulting aerosol plume and measure the speed and spread of particles ejected, was published in Scientific Reports.
It found that particles shoot out quickly, at speeds of 2 m/s, reaching 1.5 m above the toilet within 8 seconds. While the largest droplets tend to settle onto surfaces within seconds, the smaller particles (less than 5 microns) can remain suspended in the air for minutes or longer. These aerosolised particles are known to transport pathogens and pose an exposure risk to users of public bathrooms. However, this experimental demonstration could also enable the development of ways to reduce the potential exposure to disease, such as disinfection and ventilation strategies, or improved toilet and flush design.
“If it’s something you can’t see, it’s easy to pretend it doesn’t exist. But once you see these videos, you’re never going to think about a toilet flush the same way again,” said John Crimaldi, lead author of the study. Moreover, it is not only their own waste that toilet users have to worry about. Studies have shown that pathogens can persist in the bowl for dozens of flushes, increasing potential exposure risk. “The goal of the toilet is to effectively remove waste from the bowl, but it’s also doing the opposite, which is spraying a lot of contents upwards,” said Crimaldi.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment