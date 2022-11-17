  • The Centre has withheld funds for several welfare schemes in West Bengal, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), for almost a year now.
  • The reason cited is rampant corruption in the implementation of the scheme.
  • It is seen as a long-term strategy to neutralise Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s system of creating beneficiaries, which is a core component of her politics.
  • The State government is trying to generate alternative means of employment at the grassroots level.