  • As the Jammu and Kashmir administration under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha continues its anti-encroachment drive to retrieve state land for development purposes, both justice and compassion seem to be in short supply.
  • What is adding fuel to the fire is the circulation of random lists of so-called encroachers on social media.
  • There also appears to be an underlying anti-Muslim bias in the selection of buildings and structures for demolition. 
  • The Supreme Court on January 20 orally asked the administration not to destroy homes built on Roshni land but the verbal order is not being heeded.
  • As the bulldozers wreak havoc, the J&K political leadership is unanimous in its condemnation.
  • There have also been some instances of political targeting, such as the one involving Nedou’s Hotel in Srinagar’s M.A. Road locality.
  • The fear of the bulldozer and speculation over its underlying agenda is so deep-rooted that civil society groups and unions that had been lying low since August 2019 have begun to assemble and register protests.