  • The National People’s Party registered a spectacular performance, winning 26 of the 59 seats for which elections were held in Meghalaya.
  • Conrad Sangma accompanied by NPP and BJP leaders called on Governor Phagu Chauhan on March 3, and requested him to invite the NPP to form the government.
  • The result for the 59 seats are as follows: NPP 26, BJP 2, UDP 11, Congress 5, Trinamool Congress 5, Voice of the People Party 4, Hill State People’s Democratic Party 2, People’s Democratic Front 2 and Independent 2.
  • The NPP’s vote share increased from 20.6 pre cent in 2018 to 31.4 per cent, while BJP’s vote share marginally reduced from 9.6 per cent to 9.3 per cent.