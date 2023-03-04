  • The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance swept the Assembly election in Nagaland winning 37 seats of the 60 seats.
  • The NDPP’s spectacular showing paved the way for Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s fifth term, a record.
  • Two women candidates, Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, both fielded by the NDPP, made history by becoming the first ever elected women representatives in the State Assembly.
  • While the Congress drew a blank for the second time, the NPF managed to win only two seats against the 26 it won last time.