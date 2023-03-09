  • With ChatGPT, the field of AI has crossed a major milestone. Never before has an AI-driven piece of software captured the imagination of the world to this extent.
  • ChatGPT gained a million users just five days after its launch in November 2022, beating the previous record of 2.5 months set by Instagram.
  • The threats, challenges, and opportunities associated with this society-altering concept are many. The most obvious one is the threat to livelihood.
  • AI is likely to do to white collar jobs what robotics did, and is continuing to do, to blue collar jobs.