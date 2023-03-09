  • One does not have to pay any money to access ChatGPT, but that does not mean that it is for everybody.
  • In the hands of a person lacking in discipline, restraint, purpose, and direction, ChatGPT can be a one-way route to self-destruction, so be warned.
  • This piece of technology does not make itself more efficient, deadly, and accurate than a human but instead manipulates human emotions, instincts, and weaknesses and reduces them to a state of abject dependency. 