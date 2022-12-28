  • The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute erupted again following reports that the Supreme Court was considering a fresh hearing on a 2004 petition filed by Maharashtra.
  • Karnataka wants the merger of Kannada-speaking areas in Maharashtra in Solapur and Sangli districts.
  • Maharashtra wants Karnataka to give up the regions of “Belgaum”, Nippani (both in Belagavi district of Karnataka), and Karwar (headquarters of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka) to Maharashtra.
  • Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan, a former Chief Justice of India, was chosen to lead a commission on October 25, 1966,  to look into the Maharashtra government’s demands made in a memo to the Union Home Ministry. It recommended that some villages of Mysore could be transferred to Maharashtra and vice versa, but maintained that Belgaum city was to remain in Karnataka.
  • With Maharashtra refusing to accept the commission’s recommendations, the Mahajan Commission report was not implemented. The Karnataka side still cites the report as the final word on the dispute.