  • In the Budget session, an unusually combative and unified opposition demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg revelations relating to the Adani group.
  • Following the Supreme Court expressing concerns, the government agreed to constitute a committee to look into the issue but with a caveat: that the government wanted to decide the scope and composition of the committee, details of which would be shared with the court in a “sealed envelope” in order not to upset the market.
  • On February 17, however, the Supreme Court rejected the government’s suggestion and said it will appoint a committee of its own.