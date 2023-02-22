  • On January 25 New York-based Hindenburg released results of long-term investigations into Adani group finances.
  • Ketan Parekh is in the ranks of Adani’s boosters.
  • Bull market in Adani shares are woven into India’s growth story.
  • The Adani Group is entirely engaged in staid old-economy sectors, not known to yield extravagant returns.
  • Price-earnings ratio was 34 in the years to 2015, 15 in the six years afterward, and an astronomical 214 after 2021.
  • Close to 73 per cent of Adani Group shares are held by trusts or companies the family directly controls.
  • The Group’s gain from high valuations potentially lies in securing loans against shares as collateral.
  • Debt financing has been key for Adani Enterprises since 2015.
  • Markets in India escape serious oversight on the upside.