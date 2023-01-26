  • Taking on the task of readjusting Assam’s constituency boundaries has raked up the need to settle pending issues
  • This includes the expansion of the Scheduled Tribes list and a clear determination of citizenship in Assam.
  • The Assam government rushed to abolish four districts at an emergency meeting of the State Cabinet in New Delhi
  • It reduced them to sub-divisions of the respective districts from which they were carved out.
  • The BJP, the AGP and the AASU were among those who opposed the 2007 delimitation during the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress rule.
  • “The Muslim community as a whole is an important player in Assam’s politics, more particularly at the time of every election,” wrote social scientist Dr Abu Nasar Saied Ahmed.