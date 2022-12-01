  • Zubair worked with his mentor and guru Govind Raju as they edited and published the highly readable and impactful news magazine The Light of Andamans.
  • He despaired more about the apathy of the islanders than of the machinations and ambitions of those in power.
  • Zubair was imprisoned in April 2021 for a tweet that he had put out on a matter relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Friends and family are currently working on bringing out a collection of his diverse writings.