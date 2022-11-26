  • Thachom Poyil Rajeevan, popularly known as T.P. Rajeevan, passed away on November 2 in his hometown of Kozhikode, Kerala, after battling a prolonged illness.
  • He was an acclaimed bilingual writer, poet, essayist, and screenwriter of popular films and one of the key figures in Malayalam poetry.
  • He is part of a tradition best represented by Kamala Das, Jeet Thayil, C.P. Surendran, Karthika Nair, Gopikrishnan Kottor, Syam Sudhakar, E.V. Ramakrishnan, N. Ravishankar, and Anupama Raju.
  • He had the unique honour of having read at the prestigious Struga Poetry Festival at Macedonia.