  • On December 19, the President gave her assent to amend the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WLPA), 1972.
  • The amendment primarily revises four aspects of the law: allowing delegation of functions of the State Boards for Wildlife (SBWLs) to a select set of people (“standing committee”); a rework of the schedules that list species according to the levels of protection they need; providing for the implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES); and an exception to the requirement to obtain permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden for the transfer and transport of captive elephants for religious or other purposes.
  • There is concern that the amendments have not defined what purposes elephants can be used for and have perhaps made it easier for the animals to be transported across the country.
  • There is also concern that the powers of the State Boards for Wildlife are being diluted, which might prevent them from functioning with either independence or environmental integrity.
  • However, legal and wildlife experts largely view the amendments pertaining to CITES and the reworking of schedules as an improvement to the law.