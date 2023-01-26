  • The sinking of Joshimath town in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has brought the attention back again to the Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant undertaken by NTPC in Chamoli.
  • There are several misconceptions about run-of-the-river hydropower projects like Tapovan Vishnugad that need to be corrected.
  • The total impact of the construction of the dam and the implications of such work on various aspects of the environment, including geology and underground hydrology, are huge. But these were not assessed.
  • In the context of climate change, big hydro projects lead to destruction of adaptation resources like rivers, forests and biodiversity and lead to a multi-fold increase in the disaster potential of the area.
  • What is happening now in Joshimath is a man-made disaster, notwithstanding any claims to the contrary made by officials.