  • The World Air Quality Report, released by the Swiss organisation IQAir in March 2022, lists 35 Indian cities in the 50 most polluted cities in the world.
  • Of them, 14 rank in the top 20, and all are in north India—seven in Uttar Pradesh, five in Haryana, one in Rajasthan, and New Delhi.
  • The seasonal factors that result in the deterioration in air quality are: the winter haze, fireworks during Diwali, and smoke from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, and parts of UP.
  • As for stubble burning, with the failure of awareness programmes, the UP government is considering enforcing legal penalties.
  • Air quality analysis carried out by the CSE has shown that even smaller towns and cities in north India with much lower annual average particulate levels than Delhi and the NCR experience higher levels than Delhi during smog episodes.