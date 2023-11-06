Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 12 Stories

India’s Air-pocalypse: Understanding the air pollution crisis in Delhi and beyond

A toxic spectre is haunting the nation. How shall we tackle it?

Published : Nov 06, 2023 11:55 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Students wear masks amid dense smog near the India Gate in New Dellhi on November 4, 2023.

Students wear masks amid dense smog near the India Gate in New Dellhi on November 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

As of November 6, the air quality in Delhi remains critically poor, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. Reports suggest that this situation is expected to deteriorate further. Pollution levels in and around Delhi have consistently been in the “critical” category, with air quality index (AQI) readings in the range of 400 at various locations for the past few days. On the morning of November 6, SAFAR recorded an overall average AQI of 471. In response, the Delhi government has implemented a “work from home” policy for 50 per cent of government employees as part of their pollution control plan.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board reveals that Delhi’s AQI has worsened by more than 200 points since October 27. The most severe air quality was reported on November 3, surpassing the previous high of 471 recorded on November 12, 2021. There has been some improvement due to better wind speed, but a dense and toxic haze still blankets the national capital for the sixth consecutive day.

Unfortunately, the issue of air pollution is not a new one and is not limited to Delhi or the National Capital Region (NCR). Several cities in India have been grappling with air pollution for decades, with little substantial action taken beyond political and policy discussions.

In the case of Delhi, there have been numerous studies, reports, papers, seminars, monographs, speeches, and explanations on the subject. A recent study has identified Delhi as the most polluted city in the world, with residents potentially losing a significant portion of their lifespan due to pollution. The study, called the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), was published in August 2023 by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago. It also indicated that the entire Indian population of 1.3 billion people lives in areas with an annual average particulate pollution level exceeding the WHO’s limit of 5 μg/m3.

Still, nothing much has been done to check air pollution and the issue continues to persist like a haunting spectre in India. In this context, we have selected a collection of insightful stories from our archives to help you better understand the air pollution issue and make informed decisions regarding your use of fossil fuels. Please feel free to share your comments with us at frontline@thehindu.co.in.

Tourists wearing air pollution masks in the walled city area of Delhi on February 16.
Frontline

Delhi's air pollution: Taming a killer

Divya Trivedi
NEW DELHI, 01/01/2016: A scene at ITO during odd-even vehicular restriction policy of the Delhi government came into effect and will be followed till 15th of this month, in New Delhi on January 01, 2016 evening. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
Frontline

An odd (-even) formula

A student cycles to school amid heavy smog in Noida on November 4.
Frontline

Season of smog: Not just Delhi, many north Indian cities are suffering

Ismat Ara
Traffic moves around a smog-enveloped Connaught Place, the heart of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. According to one advocacy group, government data shows that the smog that enveloped New Delhi this past week was the worst in the last 17 years. The concentration of PM2.5, tiny particulate pollution that can clog lungs, averaged close to 700 micrograms per cubic meter. That's 12 times the government norm and a whopping 70 times the WHO standards. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Frontline

Breathing space for the capital

V.VENKATESAN
Climate policy researcher Manish Shrivastava addresses the jury.
Frontline

A scripted performance in Chandigarh puts stubble burning in focus

Ranjana Dave
At a railway station amid low visibility owing to poor air quality, at Mazgaon in Mumbai on January 18, 2023.
Frontline

Mumbai in a haze: Pollution hits alarming levels

Anupama Katakam
Sumaira Abdulali of the Awaaz Foundation measuring air pollution levels caused by roadside burning of garbage along the Mumbai-Alibag road.
Frontline

Maharashtra has the second-highest number of air pollution–related deaths in the country

Lyla Bavadam
Deteriorating air quality in Delhi. A file photograph.
Frontline

Air pollution can affect bone density

R.Ramachandran
Heavy fog and air pollution one morning in Hyderabad in December last year.
Frontline

Greenpeace study claims that Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad air most toxic in south India

Ravi Sharma
A man rides a makeshift boat through toxic foam floating in Yamuna river, in New Delhi on June 5.
Frontline

India ranks at the bottom in a list of 180 countries in the 2022 Environmental Performance Index

Lyla Bavadam
NEW DELHI, 28/11/2014: A view of traffic during peak hours as the Smog covers Delhi, pollution level is reported very high in Delhi, in New Delhi on November 28, 2014. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
Frontline

India in search of clean air

Jayati Ghosh
A Delhi Police traffic constable wearing a face mask on a smoggy day.
Frontline

Global call to tackle air pollution

R. Ramachandran
