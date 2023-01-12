  • Rajasthan’s village commons or orans are threatened by green energy projects
  • The Rajasthan  orans are home to the endangered great Indian bustard (GIB), chinkara, and the Indian desert fox.
  • They are central to the lives of the herding communities.
  • In 2018, the Supreme Court recognised the ecological importance of desert ecosystems and of  orans in particular, which were to be brought under the tag of “deemed forest”.
  • Almost four years after the Supreme Court directive, not a single  oran has been declared a deemed forest.
  • From December 11-19, people from Jaisalmer marched in Oran Bachao Yatra to protest against the destruction of orans.
  • But the local administration does not seem to be too bothered.