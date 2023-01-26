  • The Himalaya is the youngest mountain system in the world and is rising by more than 1 cm a year.
  • Many of the Himalayan ranges are located in Zone IV and Zone V of the Seismic Zonation Map and have witnessed several devastating earthquakes in recent years. The entire Himalayan region is geologically unstable, tectonically alive, and environmentally fragile even without human interference.
  • The region is prone to land mass movement, such as creeping, upliftment, subsidence, faulting, fracturing, slope failures, and landslides.
  • The construction of hydropower projects, roads, and buildings; the widening of roads; and tunnelling and blasting increase the inbuilt tectonic instability of the mountain ecosystem.
  • Despite this, the Himalaya is considered the most densely populated and most rapidly urbanising mountain ecosystem in the world and Uttarakhand is the most rapidly urbanising Himalayan State, both in terms of urban population and number of towns.
  • Climate change and climate change-induced natural disasters are also compelling people to migrate from rural areas to urban settlements in all hill regions.
  • The built-up area in the State’s mountainous towns has increased by almost 33 per cent in the past two decades, and without the benefit of an official urban planning policy.
  • A series of ambitious and large urban development plans, funded by the Central and State governments, are currently being implemented in the Himalayan provinces but do not include any climate change adaptation measures or disaster risk reduction measures.