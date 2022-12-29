  • The pilot of e₹-R will cover select locations in closed user groups comprising customers and merchants.
  • The first phase will begin with four banks, namely, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank, in four cities.
  • The threat of cryptocurrency is beginning to rock global financial markets.
  • The number of cryptos, which grew from 66 in 2013 to peak at 10,397 in February 2022, has now fallen to 9,310.
  • In government-issued digital currencies, there is the danger of data being collected and eventually used.
  • Digital technology essentialism is not always the best way to deliver public services.