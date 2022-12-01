  • The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is to cover a distance of 3,570 kilometres from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir over 150 (more likely 200) days is an event that should cause ripples across the globe.
  • It is to cross 12 States and two Union Territories. Hundreds of meetings will be held on the way.
  • The character of the walk has changed since it started and we trivialise it at our own peril.
  • From an ethical perspective that is grounded in equality, equity, and justice, the expectations from the yatra are huge.
  • It will hopefully reinvent the art of listening that we have completely abandoned and will hopefully give people their voice.
  • Here is wishing the yatra our best, with a hope that it soon graduates to duniya jodo yatra.