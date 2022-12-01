  • The overwhelming feeling after the climate summit at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt ended was that it did not go beyond the pledges agreed to and incorporated in the Glasgow Climate Pact of last year.
  • The “failure” that received the most attention was the absence in the final declaration of a proposal mooted by India and many less developed countries for a phasedown of all fossil fuels, not just coal.
  • In the crucial area of long-term climate finance, the outcome at COP27 was hugely disappointing; the text on the subject noted “with deep regret that the goal of developed country Parties to mobilize jointly USD 100 billion per year by 2020… has not been met”.
  • There was no censure of developed country governments for this failure nor did these countries agree to a delivery plan to “urgently” deliver the finances needed.
  • This failure was also distressing because the earlier estimate of the total spending needed to keep global temperature rise well below 2 °C or at 1.5 °C are now considered inadequate. In the UNEP’s assessment, the global transition to a low-carbon economy would require an investment of around $4-6 trillion a year. It noted that the estimate of the UNFCCC of global climate finance flows of $803 billion in 2019-20 was only around a third of the annual investment needed.
  • The absence of commitments on financing is a major failure of the summit that has not received the attention it deserves because of the focus on what is considered the one real advance: the decision to establish new funding arrangements to help developing countries address the loss and damage caused by climate change.