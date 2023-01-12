  • Indian history is no exception to the unfortunate universal norm of ignoring women in historical narratives.
  • As one looks around, one finds that the life of literally every woman is a tale of unsung heroism.
  • Tara of Nasawadi in Gujarat, Surekha of Bailhongal in North Karnataka, and millions of others—with life stories even more horrifying than theirs—are Mother India incarnate.
  • Will the Kalpanas and Chandas of India ever enter the pages of Indian history? I doubt it. But it is they, and the Taras and Surekhas, that make us who we are.