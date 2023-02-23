  • The historical Bhakti movement brought about a radical shift in people’s sensibilities. It also gave rise to several modern languages such as Bangla, Assamiya, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odiya, and Hindi.
  • The desire to subvert the conventions of over-stylised Sanskrit, to confront the Brahminical monopoly of metaphysics and ethics, and to assert the identity of regional aspirations, was the essence of bhakti.
  • At present, a new bhakti cult has emerged in India. Its members call themselves bhakts (devotees), a term that those who do not subscribe to the cult also use for them.
  • Bhakti-now does not preach devotion to an abstract godhead or a mythical character. It is directed at a living person.
  • An elaborate communication set-up invisibly controlled by this individual is used to communicate with bhakts through digitally conveyed messages.