  • NPAs had been reclassified as restructured assets and temporarily concealed from public view.
  • Gross NPA ratio of public sector banks have been brought down to just 6.5 per cent.
  • To address bad debts, public sector banks made provisions of Rs.21,48,906 crore over five years ending March 31, 2022.
  • As of March 31, 2022, ownership of the RBI and the government in 12 public sector banks varied from 57 per cent to 98 per cent.
  • Private investors showed little interest in buying into banks burdened with debt.